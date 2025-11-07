Interview: Grand Egyptian Museum CEO invites Chinese visitors to explore Egypt's ancient heritage

Xinhua) November 07, 2025

CAIRO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ahmed Ghoneim, chief executive officer of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), extended a special invitation to the Chinese people to visit Egypt's recently opened cultural landmark, describing it as "Egypt's gift to the world."

"I invite the Chinese people to come to see another ancient civilization alongside their own, and we are waiting for you in Egypt, specifically at the GEM," Ghoneim told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"This is an extremely important matter because Egypt and China are unique in this regard," he added.

Ghoneim expressed optimism about future cooperation between Egypt and China in cultural exchange and civilizational dialogue, noting that "the avenues for bilateral cooperation can be very fruitful, especially in terms of restoration capabilities and means of scientific and research cooperation."

Located near the pyramids and the Sphinx, the GEM opened its doors to the world on Saturday in a grand ceremony attended by 79 international delegations, including heads of state, members of royal families, and senior government officials.

Reiterating the museum's significance, Ghoneim noted that the GEM will change the context of tourism in Egypt and enhance cultural tourism, which is extremely important for the nation. "Egypt is a pioneer in this field...the matter is not limited to our heritage but also to how it is displayed," he said.

He emphasized that the museum serves not only as a showcase of ancient treasures but also as a center for education, scientific research, and heritage preservation. The GEM, he said, employs the latest technological innovations in restoration and conservation.

The GEM "is key to Egypt's national plan to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030," he said, revealing that the museum aims to receive between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors daily -- about 7 million per year.

The GEM, which opened to the public on Tuesday, contains about 100,000 artifacts, covering all eras of ancient Egyptian civilization, including the complete collection of boy-king Tutankhamun. The total cost of the museum, which took more than 20 years to build, is about 1.2 billion U.S. dollars.

