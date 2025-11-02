Xi extends congratulations to Egyptian president on Grand Egyptian Museum opening

November 02, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

