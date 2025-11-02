Xi says China willing to work with S. Korea for steady development of strategic cooperative partnership

November 02, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that China stands ready to work with South Korea to ensure the steady and long-term development of their strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi said during his talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung that China and South Korea are important neighbors that cannot be moved away and cooperation partners that cannot be separated.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 33 years ago, the two countries have transcended differences in social systems and ideologies, actively advanced exchanges and cooperation across the board, and achieved mutual success and common prosperity, he said.

Facts have proven that promoting the sound and steady development of China-South Korea relations has always been the right choice that serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and meets the trend of the times, Xi said.

China values its relations with the South Korea and maintains consistency and stability in its policy toward the country, he said.

China is ready to enhance communication with South Korea, deepen cooperation, expand common interests, and tackle challenges together, ensuring that the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership contributes more positive energy to regional peace and development, Xi said.

Xi put forward a four-point proposal for opening up new prospects for China-South Korea relations.

First, Xi urged both sides to enhance strategic communication and consolidate the foundation of mutual trust.

Noting that the two sides should view the bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, Xi called on China and South Korea to pursue common development through mutual respect, and achieve win-win cooperation by seeking common ground while shelving differences.

The two countries should respect each other's social systems and development paths, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and properly manage differences and disagreements through friendly consultations, he added.

Xi proposed making full use of the dialogue channels and exchange mechanisms between the two countries to pool strength for the development of bilateral relations.

Second, Xi urged both sides to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and tighten the bond of interests.

Noting that to help one's neighbor succeed is to help oneself, Xi said that China is willing to work with South Korea based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results, accelerate the second phase of negotiations on the China-South Korea free trade agreement, and tap the cooperation potential in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, green industries and the silver economy, so as to upgrade the quality of their economic and trade cooperation.

Both sides attach great importance to combating online gambling and telecom fraud, the Chinese president said, adding that China and South Korea can carry out cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels to better safeguard the safety of the two peoples and their properties.

Third, Xi called on two countries to strengthen the friendship between the two peoples and bring their hearts closer together.

China and South Korea should better communicate with the media and the general public, send more positive messages, and check tendencies that may harm the relationship, he said, adding that the two countries should conduct healthy and beneficial cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and consolidate the popular foundation of bilateral relations.

They should facilitate cross-border travel, and encourage more exchanges among the youth, media and think tanks as well as at the local level, so as to foster mutual affinity between their peoples and create a favorable atmosphere for the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, Xi added.

Fourth, Xi urged the two countries to strengthen multilateral cooperation and jointly promote peace and development.

Xi said that China congratulates South Korea on successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, adding that as China takes over as APEC host, it is willing to work with member economies to advance the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific and regional economic integration, so as to build together an Asia-Pacific community.

The two countries should work together to practice true multilateralism, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and make global governance more just and equitable, he said.

Xi stressed that the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has reviewed and adopted the Recommendations for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Noting that China's economy has a solid foundation, advantages in many areas, strong resilience and great potential, with conditions and underlying trend supporting its long-term growth unchanged, Xi said China will resolutely expand high-level opening up and share development opportunities with all countries of the world.

For his part, Lee said he warmly welcomed President Xi on his state visit to South Korea after 11 years, underscoring its great significance for South Korea-China relations.

Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, South Korea and China have continuously deepened mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, which has boosted economic development in both countries, he said.

The two countries are neighbors, and more importantly, inseparable partners, Lee said, adding that South Korea attaches great importance to its relations with China and stands ready to work with China to further advance the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

The two sides should maintain close high-level interactions, promote exchanges among political parties and at local levels, and properly handle differences, he said.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan outlines the direction and priorities for its economic development in the next five years, Lee said, adding that South Korea is ready to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China, keep industrial and supply chains stable, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

South Korea is ready to intensify people-to-people exchanges with China to strengthen the bond between the two peoples, he said.

South Korea supports China in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international and regional affairs to jointly promote regional and global peace and development, he added.

Before their talks, Lee held a welcome ceremony for Xi. Accompanied by Lee, Xi reviewed the guard of honor.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents covering economy and trade, finance, agriculture, law enforcement, and science and technology.

Later on Saturday, Lee held a cordial, small-group meeting with Xi and hosted a welcome banquet in honor of Xi.

