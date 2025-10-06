Xi congratulates Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume on enthronement

Xinhua) 09:48, October 06, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume on his enthronement.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Luxembourg have always respected and treated each other equally since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, serving as a model of mutual success and mutual benefit between countries of different sizes, systems and stages of development.

Today, bilateral cooperation has produced fruitful outcomes in sectors including steel, finance and logistics, with the Zhengzhou-Luxembourg "Air Silk Road" contributing to the stable and smooth flow of China-Europe industrial chains, he said.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Guillaume to elevate China-Luxembourg ties to new levels so as to bring greater benefit to the people of both countries.

On the same day, Xi also sent a message of greetings and wishes to former Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, who has abdicated the throne.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)