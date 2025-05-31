Home>>
Xi's article on building China into leading country in education to be published
(Xinhua) 15:49, May 31, 2025
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on accelerating the building of China into a leading country in education will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
