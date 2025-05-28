13.35 mln Chinese students to sit annual college entrance exam

Xinhua) 13:01, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 13.35 million Chinese students are set to sit this year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, starting June 7, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The figure marked a slight drop from last year's record number of 13.42 million participants.

