Xi Jinping: A visionary architect of world peace and development

10:27, May 05, 2025 By He Fei ( Xinhua

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- In the stately Conference Building at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, a 65-inch-tall resplendent bronze vessel gleams under soft light, its cloisonne enamel blazing in vibrant Chinese red.

The "Zun of Peace," presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2015 as a special gift for the United Nations' 70th anniversary, is not merely a delicate artifact. It embodies the aspiration and conviction of the Chinese people to seek peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, Xi said at its unveiling.

A decade later, as the top Chinese leader travels to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, his presence both carries the weight of history and reaffirms a vision of the future.

Leading a nation always aspiring for peace and harmony in its long history and further strengthened by its battles against militarism, imperialism and fascism in its recent past, Xi commands a unique insight into the value of peace, and has steadfastly championed the building of a peaceful world, a cause of great urgency given the tensions and conflicts on the global landscape today.

ASPIRATION FOR PEACE

Xi sees history as a mirror from which humanity should draw lessons to avoid repeating past calamities.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in what is commonly known in China as the World Anti-Fascist War or, more globally, as World War II. Almost every part of the world was involved, and more than 100 million were killed or wounded in what was described as the most destructive conflict in human history.

The bravery and tremendous sacrifice of the Chinese people played a decisive role in defeating Fascist Japan and offered strategic support to the Allies on the European and Pacific battlefields.

"History has told us to stay on high alert against war, which, like a demon and nightmare, would bring disaster and pain to the people," Xi once said. "History has also told us to preserve peace with great care, as peace, like air and sunshine, is hardly noticed when people are benefiting from it, but none of us can live without it."

This historical observation features prominently in Xi's unrelenting pursuit of peace. He has repeatedly reiterated China's commitment to peaceful development, pledging that China will never seek hegemony, expansion or any sphere of influence, no matter how strong it may grow.

During a 2014 visit to France, Xi reshaped Napoleon's metaphor of China as a "sleeping lion" that would shake the world upon awakening. "Now China the lion has awakened. But it is a peaceful, amicable and civilized lion," Xi said when illustrating the peaceful dimension of the Chinese Dream.

Xi's philosophy stems from the millennia-old Chinese culture. An avid reader of traditional Chinese classics, he once expounded how ancient Chinese wisdom views war and peace by quoting "The Art of War," a Chinese classic written more than 2,000 years ago.

The book's key message "is that every effort should be made to prevent a war and great caution must be exercised when it comes to fighting a war," Xi said when delivering a keynote speech in the UN Office at Geneva in 2017.

Xi's view on prudence in warfare is also reflected in his exchanges with foreign leaders and officials.

"It has long been known that the real experts on military affairs do not want to employ military means to solve issues," he quoted a Chinese aphorism when meeting with then U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Beijing in 2018.

A clear manifestation of Xi's reflection is to cherish history and honor heroes. "A nation of hope cannot be without heroes," Xi once said. Every year since 2014, Xi has paid tribute to China's fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day, which falls on Sept. 30, a day ahead of the country's National Day.

In 2015, when China celebrated the 70th anniversary of its victory in World War II, Xi presented medals to Chinese veterans and representatives from Russia and other countries who assisted Chinese soldiers on the battlefields.

Nikolai Chuikov, the grandson of Soviet General Marshal Vasily Chuikov, was among those who received a peace medal from Xi. "Of all the honors I have won, I hold the highest regard for the peace medal," he said.

TORCH OF MULTILATERALISM

Under Xi's leadership, China has adhered to an independent foreign policy of peace, played an active role in UN peacekeeping missions, and solidified its friendships and partnerships with countries worldwide.

As hegemonism and protectionism once again rear their ugly heads, the world is gripped by an increasingly intricate array of challenges and uncertainties. In Xi's eyes, the only way out is to practice true multilateralism. He once compared multilateralism to a torch that can light up humanity's way forward.

The Chinese president has consistently urged the international community to safeguard the UN-centered international system forged in the aftermath of World War II and anchored by international law.

"We must promote multilateralism, the core essence of which is that international affairs should be decided through consultation among all countries, rather than by one country or a few countries," he said.

Xi, a staunch champion of true multilateralism, has guided China over the years in taking a proactive and constructive role in addressing regional and global hot-button issues.

To end the Ukraine crisis at an early date, Xi has put forward a four-point proposal, emphasizing that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected; the purposes and principles of the UN Charter observed; the legitimate security concerns of all countries given due regard; and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported.

Under Xi's leadership, China has conducted shuttle diplomacy and mediation efforts to promote peace talks and initiated the "Friends of Peace" group with Brazil and other Global South countries on the Ukraine crisis at the United Nations.

Regarding the Middle East, the Chinese president has promoted peace and stability in the volatile region. With China's mediation, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March 2023 to restore diplomatic relations after a seven-year hiatus. In the lead-up to the negotiations, Xi talked separately with the leaders of both countries.

During a phone call with Xi soon after the breakthrough was achieved, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud applauded China's increasingly important and constructive role in regional and international affairs.

In face of the gathering gloom of conflict on the horizon, Xi has championed a transformative approach to collective security. In May 2014, he articulated a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security for Asia. Eight years later, he presented the Global Security Initiative to the world.

"We, as humanity, are living in an indivisible security community," he said, advocating dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win outcomes over zero-sum approaches.

"GOLDEN KEY" OF DEVELOPMENT

Lasting world peace remains one of humanity's greatest aspirations. For Xi, peace and development are inseparable. He once observed that the tree of peace does not grow on barren land, and the fruit of development is not produced amid flames of war.

In view of the interlocked relations, Xi insists that the "golden key" to a secure and stable future is to advance sustainable development.

Since assuming China's presidency, Xi has positioned development as a pillar of his vision of building a better future for humankind. The initiatives he has proposed in this regard, notably the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, serve as bridges to foster common development through broader collaboration.

China has provided development aid to over 160 countries, and Belt and Road cooperation has involved more than 150 countries. Under the Global Development Initiative, China has mobilized nearly 20 billion U.S. dollars of development funds and launched more than 1,100 projects, fueling growth and modernization drives in many countries, particularly developing ones.

"China is sharing its development experience with other countries through its development initiatives, which have helped to promote common development," said Straton Habyarimana, a Rwandan economic analyst.

"Since these initiatives are people-centered, they address key challenges such as food insecurity and poverty" and have helped ease tensions among countries, he added.

UPDATE OF WORLD ORDER

Nestled by the Huangpu River in Shanghai, the New Development Bank was founded by five BRICS countries in 2014 to provide financing support for member countries to bolster transport infrastructure, clean energy and digital infrastructure.

When Xi visited the bank a few days ago, he saw more than a mere financial institution. He described it as a "pioneering initiative for the unity and self-improvement of the Global South," underscoring an enduring commitment to building a more just and equitable international order.

BRICS countries stand at the forefront of the Global South. Xi has personally pushed for the BRICS' historic expansion in 2023 to create stronger unity among the Global South. The expansion, he said, would further strengthen the forces for world peace and development.

Developing countries remain underrepresented in the global governance system, which the West has long dominated. China maintains that only when the rise of emerging markets and developing countries is reflected in the global governance system will global development be more balanced and global peace more firmly based.

During the 2022 Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Xi vocally supported the African Union in joining the leading multilateral mechanism, making China the earliest and most vocal champion for amplifying Africa's voice in global governance.

In recent years, Xi has proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative as key global public goods to create a more just and equitable global governance system.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who received the "Zun of Peace" from the Chinese president on behalf of the United Nations 10 years ago, said China's initiatives to promote global peace and development are inseparable from Xi's foresight.

"China is playing an increasingly important role on the world stage, and Xi has demonstrated proactive and crucial leadership," Ban said. "He always believes that China can only do well when the world is doing well, and when China does well, the world will get even better."

In Xi's own words, "every increase of China's strength is an increase of the prospects of world peace."

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)