Xi returns to Beijing after APEC meeting, state visit to ROK
(Xinhua) 08:42, November 02, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday evening after attending the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and concluding his state visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK).
Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, returned by the same flight.
