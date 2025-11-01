APEC leaders adopt joint declaration on deepening cooperation
GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Saturday adopted a joint declaration as they concluded the two-day meeting on deepening cooperation for a sustainable future.
As the world stands at a pivotal juncture, the global trading system continues to face significant challenges while the rapid advancement of transformative technologies and demographic shifts carry profound and long-term implications for APEC member economies, the Gyeongju Declaration noted.
The declaration calls for strengthened cooperation and concrete actions to enable economic growth that benefits all.
Alongside the declaration, the leaders also adopted two separate documents -- the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative and the APEC Collaborative Framework for Demographic Changes.
