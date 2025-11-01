Cross-sea cooperation: China-South Korea trade gains fresh momentum
In 2024, bilateral trade between China and South Korea reached $328.08 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.6 percent. China has been South Korea's largest trading partner for 21 consecutive years, while South Korea has regained its position as China's second-largest trading partner.
As cargo demand keeps growing between the two countries, China and South Korea have been forging a denser, more efficient and convenient shipping network, enhancing logistics efficiency and effectively reducing costs. This stands as a vivid example of advancing the building of an inclusive open Asia-Pacific economy for all within the APEC framework.
Join People's Daily Online for a glimpse at the bustling scenes of China-South Korea trade vessels navigating the waves at Busan Port in South Korea.
Photos
Related Stories
- APEC leaders adopt joint declaration on deepening cooperation
- First session of 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting held in Gyeongju, S. Korea
- Exploring a cross-border couple's restaurant: A tasty tie to China-South Korea cooperation
- Interview: China's call for open, interconnected cooperation paradigm boosts Asia-Pacific sustainability -- expert
- APEC growth projected at 3.1 pct in 2025
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.