Cross-sea cooperation: China-South Korea trade gains fresh momentum

19:07, November 01, 2025 By Zhao Tong, Zhang Wenjie, Peng Yukai, Cui Yige, Zhang Kai, Ryu Mih-yun, ( People's Daily Online

In 2024, bilateral trade between China and South Korea reached $328.08 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.6 percent. China has been South Korea's largest trading partner for 21 consecutive years, while South Korea has regained its position as China's second-largest trading partner.

As cargo demand keeps growing between the two countries, China and South Korea have been forging a denser, more efficient and convenient shipping network, enhancing logistics efficiency and effectively reducing costs. This stands as a vivid example of advancing the building of an inclusive open Asia-Pacific economy for all within the APEC framework.

Join People's Daily Online for a glimpse at the bustling scenes of China-South Korea trade vessels navigating the waves at Busan Port in South Korea.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)