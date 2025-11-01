Unitree Robotics CEO advocates global AI-robotics cooperation at APEC 2025

21:09, November 01, 2025 By Zhao Tong, Zhang Wenjie, Peng Yukai, Cui YIge ( People's Daily Online

Wang Xingxing, founder, CEO and CTO of Unitree Robotics, emphasized that cooperation and shared success are the defining themes of our time, noting that the AI-driven robotics industry could become the most powerful engine for global economic growth. He made the remarks in an interview with People's Daily Online on the sidelines of the APEC CEO Summit 2025, which took place in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Wang highlighted the vast potential for collaboration among APEC economies in smart manufacturing, AI, and robotics. "During this visit to South Korea, I've arranged meetings with local partners and potential collaborators to explore cooperative projects," he noted, adding that technological advancement is a global endeavor requiring worldwide collaboration from companies and research institutions.

Wang sees Chinese tech firms as vital bridges in the global ecosystem, both absorbing worldwide scientific achievements and contributing their own innovations. He stressed that progress in AI and robotics fundamentally depends on international cooperation.

Looking ahead to China's role as host of APEC in 2026, Wang sees it as a key opportunity to deepen global scientific and technological exchange and cooperation. He expressed his firm belief that a collaborative path is essential to unlocking the new civilizational possibilities presented by robotic technologies.

