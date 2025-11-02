Home>>
Xi calls on China, S. Korea to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate foundation of mutual trust
(Xinhua) 10:26, November 02, 2025
GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on China and South Korea to strengthen strategic communication and consolidate foundation of mutual trust.
The two countries should properly manage differences through friendly consultations, Xi made the remarks while holding talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
Xi also said China and South Korea are important neighbors that cannot be moved apart and inseparable cooperation partners.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China willing to work with S. Korea for steady development of strategic cooperative partnership
- Xi returns to Beijing after APEC meeting, state visit to ROK
- Achievements in China-South Korea exchange and mutual learning released by GT in Seoul
- Chinese, South Korean FMs express willingness to deepen bilateral ties
- Xi congratulates Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume on enthronement
- Twenty Years of Green Progress: Blue Seas and Clean Beaches are Invaluable Assets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.