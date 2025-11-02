Xi calls on China, S. Korea to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate foundation of mutual trust

Xinhua) 10:26, November 02, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on China and South Korea to strengthen strategic communication and consolidate foundation of mutual trust.

The two countries should properly manage differences through friendly consultations, Xi made the remarks while holding talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Xi also said China and South Korea are important neighbors that cannot be moved apart and inseparable cooperation partners.

