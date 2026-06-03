Forum in Cairo highlights Egypt-China cultural ties

(Xinhua) 10:41, June 03, 2026

CAIRO, June 2 (Xinhua) -- An Egyptian-Chinese cultural exchange forum, titled "Civilization Dialogue of Ancient Capitals (Cairo-Hangzhou)," was held Monday here, highlighting the depth of Egypt-China cultural ties as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Under the theme "From the Origins of Civilizations to Visions of the Future," the event brought together officials, cultural heritage experts, and representatives of universities and think tanks from both countries.

At the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC), participants discussed the origins of civilizations, historical reflection, the role of museums, and knowledge dissemination.

"This event will further deepen mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two peoples and strengthen public support for building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, as the year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries," said Zhang Yaqiang, minister and deputy chief of mission of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt.

He said China and Egypt, both ancient civilizations with long histories and splendid cultures, have learned from each other and prospered together for thousands of years.

El-Tayeb Abbas, CEO of the NMEC, for his part, said cultural heritage is not only a record of the past, but also a force for building the future.

"Dialogue among civilizations is an important path toward world peace and sustainable development," he said, adding that cultural cooperation between Egypt and China offers a positive example for international cooperation in protecting, inheriting, and promoting cultural heritage.

During the event, Xiong Chengyu, dean of the Institute of Cultural Development and Communication at Communication University of China (CUC), said, "Dialogue between ancient capitals is a vivid expression of mutual learning among civilizations."

Egypt and China should jointly explore a development path in which history and modernity coexist and flourish together, allowing ancient capitals to gain new vitality in the new era, he added.

Abdel-Fattah Ezzeddine, member of the Cairo-based Egypt-China Friendship Association, said he had visited Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province several times, noting that "both Hangzhou and Cairo, as ancient cities, reflect profound historical depth and ancient roots."

The event was co-organized by the CUC's Institute of Cultural Development and Communication and the NMEC.

On the sidelines of the event, a photo and panel exhibition on the protection and utilization of Liangzhu cultural heritage opened at the NMEC.

The Liangzhu Culture (circa 3300-2300 BCE) was a highly advanced Neolithic civilization located in today's east China's Zhejiang Province. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019, it provides physical evidence of the existence of Chinese civilization dating back at least 5,000 years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)