Egypt FM hails China's constructive role in addressing Mideast challenges

Xinhua) 08:06, March 26, 2026

CAIRO, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday praised "the excellent and very friendly" relationship between Egypt and China, highlighting Beijing's constructive role in addressing Middle East challenges.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Abdelatty highlighted China's "positive, balanced, and wise policies" in the region.

"We share the same views and objectives of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to resolve existing problems, because wars only result in destruction," he told Xinhua.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with Abdelatty to discuss the situation in the Middle East, which the Egyptian minister described as "warm and constructive."

Abdelatty described bilateral ties as important and steadily developing, noting that the two countries maintain regular, high-level contacts.

"We value an excellent and very friendly relationship between Egypt and China, and this year is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the relationship between the two great countries," he said, adding that "We are fully committed to further promoting and enhancing our bilateral relationship."

During the press conference, Abdelatty outlined Egypt's intensive diplomatic efforts, undertaken under the guidance of the country's leadership and in coordination with regional and international partners, to contain escalating tensions stemming from the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has affected the security of several Arab states.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to pursuing a diplomatic path and promoting dialogue.

Reiterating Egypt's "unwavering and absolute solidarity" with the Gulf states, as well as Jordan and Iraq, Abdelatty condemned what he described as unjustified Iranian strikes, stressing that Egypt has extended all forms of support to help end the conflict.

He also highlighted Egypt's ongoing communications with both the United States and Iran to encourage negotiations, in coordination with regional and international partners, aimed at preventing further escalation, instability, and global economic disruption.

"Egypt backs and is open to all initiatives aimed at ending the war," Abdelatty said.

Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities on Feb. 28, with then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians killed in the strikes. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. bases and assets across the Middle East.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran are seeking a deal and share "major points of agreement," after he ordered a five-day delay in planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that different messages have been exchanged between Iran and the United States through intermediaries over the past few days, while Tehran has held no talks with Washington since Feb. 28.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)