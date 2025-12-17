Chinese, Egyptian FMs hold phone talks on bilateral ties, Palestinian issue

Xinhua) 08:37, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on bilateral ties and the Palestine issue.

Noting that China and Egypt are comprehensive strategic partners, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have forged a solid friendship, and provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations.

The two sides should take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to firmly support each other, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen coordination in multilateral affairs, elevate the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, help the Global South jointly advance modernization and make new contributions to world peace and development, Wang said.

China will host the second China-Arab States Summit next year, Wang said, adding that Egypt is an important member of the Arab world, and China is ready to enhance communication with Egypt to ensure the success of the summit. Wang said that China welcomes Egyptian leaders to China for this major event.

Abdelatty said that the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership rests on a solid foundation, adding that Egypt firmly opposes foreign interference in China's internal affairs, remains steadfast in upholding the one-China principle, and consistently maintains that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

Noting that next year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he said that Egypt looks forward to closer high-level exchanges with China, deeper practical cooperation, and further growth in bilateral ties.

He warmly congratulated the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on adopting the Recommendations for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, and sincerely wished China continued success in its development. Egypt supports the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi and supports China in hosting the second China-Arab States Summit, he said.

The Egyptian foreign minister briefed Wang on the latest developments in the situation in Gaza, expressing Egypt's high appreciation for China's important proposals on resolving the Palestinian issue and its announcement of a new round of assistance to Palestine. He voiced support for China to play an important role in restoring peace in Gaza and advancing post-conflict reconstruction.

Wang said that the Gaza conflict has lasted for more than two years, claiming the lives of over 70,000 Palestinian civilians, and that this grave humanitarian catastrophe must be brought to an end.

The current ceasefire remains fragile and the outlook is still worrying, which warrants close attention from all parties, Wang said, noting that the core issue is to prevent a resumption of hostilities and a repeat of tragedy.

Post-conflict governance in Gaza must be considered in conjunction with a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue. Wang said, adding that firstly, the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine" must be upheld, with Gaza's future and destiny in the hands of the Palestinian people themselves.

Secondly, the legitimate concerns of Middle Eastern countries must be taken into account, with the voices of Arab countries genuinely heard and their role effectively brought into play, Wang said.

Thirdly, efforts must be aligned with the correct direction of the two-state solution and linked to the goal of realizing an independent statehood of Palestine, Wang said, adding that the United Nations and the UN Security Council must be effectively involved and supported in playing their due role in post-conflict governance in Gaza.

Wang added that President Xi's announcement of a new round of Chinese assistance to Palestine is aimed at easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and supporting its recovery and reconstruction. China speaks highly of Egypt's positive efforts and will continue to support Egypt in playing a constructive role in safeguarding regional peace, working together to promote an early comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)