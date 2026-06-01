Egypt looks to deepen strategic partnership with China at 70-year milestone: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 13:11, June 01, 2026

CAIRO, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's foreign ministry on Saturday described Egypt-China relations as a "unique model of fruitful cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership."

In a statement marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the ministry said Egypt and China were celebrating a relationship that began on May 30, 1956, when Egypt became the first Arab and African country to establish official diplomatic relations with China.

"Today, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the People's Republic of China celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the statement said, noting that Egypt's move opened "a new chapter in the history of international cooperation among developing nations."

The ministry said the two countries exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion, reflecting the depth of political and diplomatic ties between Cairo and Beijing.

Over the past seven decades, Egypt-China relations have developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership, with cooperation expanding across a wide range of sectors, the statement said.

Egypt expressed its aspiration to further strengthen the partnership and broaden cooperation with China in ways that serve the interests of both countries, promote development and prosperity for their peoples, and deepen cultural and civilizational exchanges between the Egyptian and Chinese peoples, who share rich histories and ancient civilizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)