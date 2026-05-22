Senior CPC official visits Egypt, Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:34, May 22, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Egypt and Tanzania from May 17 to 20.

During the visit, Liu met separately with Chairperson of Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi and President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Counselor Essam El Din Farid, and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

He also attended the China-Egypt political parties' roundtable dialogue and the dialogue between the CPC and southern Africa's six sister parties.

In addition, Liu took part in the unveiling ceremonies of the Xi Jinping Diplomatic Thought Studies Unit at Egypt's Tahrir Center for Studies and Research as well as the Research Center of Egypt on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era at Tanzania's Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School.

During the visit, Liu also introduced Xi's thought and exchanged views with relevant parties on major international and regional issues.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)