Chinese medical team provides free healthcare services to 700 patients in Tanzania

Xinhua) 10:17, March 20, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania has conducted a two-day free clinic in the country's western Rukwa Region, providing medical services to 700 local residents and reinforcing bilateral health cooperation.

The outreach, held on Tuesday under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania and at the invitation of regional authorities, focused on underserved communities and remote populations with limited access to healthcare.

Medical specialists in cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, respiratory medicine, general surgery, and orthopedics offered comprehensive services, including consultations, physical examinations, diagnoses, medication guidance, and rehabilitation advice.

The clinic also covered treatment of common illnesses, chronic disease management, and health education.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian highlighted the enduring China-Tanzania friendship and commended the medical team's contributions.

Chen said that the team has served more than 10,000 Tanzanians over the past two years, reaffirming China's commitment to supporting Tanzania's healthcare development and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner Makongoro Nyerere expressed appreciation for the initiative, saying it helped address urgent healthcare needs, improved local service capacity, and strengthened ties between the two countries.

Zhang Kai, head of the Chinese medical team, said the outreach reflects ongoing efforts to implement China-Tanzania health cooperation agreements, pledging continued dedication to providing high-quality medical services and promoting the well-being of local communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)