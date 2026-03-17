Chinese medical team offers free healthcare in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua) 11:17, March 17, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team to Tanzania's Zanzibar on Sunday carried out a free medical outreach activity at a maternal and child health center on Pemba Island.

More than 10 specialists from departments, including general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, medical imaging, and traditional Chinese medicine, participated in the event.

More than 300 residents received medical services, while commonly used medicines were distributed free of charge, according to Hou Jianwen, deputy leader of the medical team.

Hou added that the team also handed out more than 200 brochures covering cardiovascular, gynecological, pediatric and orthopedic conditions, and health education lectures were organized for both healthcare workers and community members.

Local community leader Haji Bakar Haji said that the outreach has not only provided free medical services but also improved health awareness through education and the distribution of medicine.

Bao Zengtao, leader of the medical team, noted that the experts traveled from Unguja Island to Pemba to help address shortages of specialized medical resources, receiving strong support from local health authorities.

Bao expressed hope that such initiatives would strengthen grassroots health services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)