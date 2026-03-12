China medical team trains South Sudanese students on infectious, joint disease treatment

March 12, 2026

JUBA, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 13th batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan on Wednesday conducted a day-long lecture for medical students at Upper Nile University, focusing on the treatment of joint diseases as well as infectious and inflammatory conditions.

Peter Taban, a 26-year-old intern doctor at the main referral facility of the Juba Teaching Hospital, was among the five university students who attended the lecture conducted by Chinese orthopedics doctor Fang Yong and ear nose and throat specialist Wang Yatang.

"We want to learn more about osteoarthritis and tonsillitis. This is the first training, and we appreciate it because we have learnt a lot," Taban told Xinhua in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Tonsillitis is the inflammation of the tonsils, usually caused by viruses or bacteria, leading to symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, swollen red tonsils, and difficulty swallowing. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint condition, which causes pain, swelling and stiffness, affecting a person's ability to move freely.

Fang said that during the training, he introduced the students to the pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnostic methods, and both conservative and surgical management strategies, adding that the course aims to enhance the clinical knowledge and practical skills of local doctors.

Yong Yel Deng, 25, a third-year medical student at Upper Nile University, said the training is a crucial step in his journey to complete the remaining four years of his medical training.

"Since I started my university education, I had never been taught in-depth about osteoarthritis and tonsillitis. I think this has enhanced my knowledge on the two things," Deng said.

Wang, the ear nose and throat specialist, said that by sharing practical experience in the identification and management of tonsillitis and related conditions, the training supports improved patient care and promotes the development of sustainable medical expertise within the local healthcare system.

"Continuous professional exchange and capacity building will help local medical staff better diagnose, treat, and prevent common ear, nose and throat diseases in their communities," she said.

