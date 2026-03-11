China-Namibia health partnership strengthened as 17th batch of Chinese medical team welcomed

WINDHOEK, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Namibian government has lauded the long-standing health partnership with China, as professional knowledge exchanges are vital for the "sustainability of outcomes" in the country's healthcare system, a government official said on Tuesday.

During the staff rotation ceremony at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Namibia's Executive Director of Health and Social Services Penda Ithindi welcomed the 17th batch of Chinese medical team while bidding farewell to the outgoing 16th cohort.

"The outcomes are quite key for the bigger and scalable impact as the lessons are transmitted to our medical teams, clinicians, and the nurse cohorts, and this is transmitted and provided countrywide," he said.

The outgoing team, led by team leader Huang Qin, concluded an 18-month tenure during which they treated more than 21,000 patients using traditional Chinese medicine.

"The smile was the best reward for our work," Huang said, also thanking the Namibian government for their stay.

Guan Hao, head of the 17th batch, said that she and her team will fulfill three commitments during their tenure.

"We will work side by side with local medical staff, offer care to every patient, and strive to let more people feel the kindness and concern from China," she said.

Chinese Embassy in Namibia Charge d'affaires Shen Jian reaffirmed that this cooperation is a cornerstone of China-Africa relations.

"We are convinced that China-Africa and China-Namibia health cooperation will make constant progress and deliver more real benefits to both sides," he concluded.

China has dispatched a total of 68 medical team members to Namibia for 30 consecutive years, treating thousands of patients every year. They first came to Namibia in 1996 to set up the acupuncture department at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

