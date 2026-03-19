Chinese doctors provide medical service in Lusaka, Zambia
A Chinese doctor conducts an ophthalmic examination on a patient at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 17, 2026. The 26th China Medical Team in Zambia arrived in the African country in June 2025. The team was divided into four groups, working respectively at the University Teaching Hospital, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Ndola Teaching Hospital and Livingston Central Hospital. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
A Chinese doctor and a local medical worker interact with patients waiting for examination at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 17, 2026. The 26th China Medical Team in Zambia arrived in the African country in June 2025. The team was divided into four groups, working respectively at the University Teaching Hospital, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Ndola Teaching Hospital and Livingston Central Hospital. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
A Chinese doctor prepares for anesthetic injection at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 17, 2026. The 26th China Medical Team in Zambia arrived in the African country in June 2025. The team was divided into four groups, working respectively at the University Teaching Hospital, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Ndola Teaching Hospital and Livingston Central Hospital. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
A Chinese doctor auscultates a patient at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 17, 2026. The 26th China Medical Team in Zambia arrived in the African country in June 2025. The team was divided into four groups, working respectively at the University Teaching Hospital, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Ndola Teaching Hospital and Livingston Central Hospital. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
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