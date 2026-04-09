Chinese experts promote schistosomiasis awareness in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Xinhua) 13:06, April 09, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The expert team of the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis prevention and control project carried out a health education campaign at Chanjaani Primary School on Pemba Island, Zanzibar, on Wednesday.

The event, held to mark World Health Day, focused on disease prevention and children's health, drawing more than 300 teachers and students.

Through illustrated presentations and interactive Q&A sessions, the experts explained the basics of schistosomiasis, its transmission risks, and scientific prevention measures, urging students to avoid contact with contaminated water bodies, drink safe water, practice good hygiene, and participate in mass drug administration programs.

Wang Wei, leader of the Chinese expert team, stressed the importance of school-based health education in protecting children from schistosomiasis. He pledged continued cooperation with local health authorities and schools to promote scientific prevention concepts and foster healthy habits among students.

Fatma Rashid Massoud, assistant director of the Education Department of Chake Chake District, praised the long-term contributions of the Chinese team, highlighting their role in raising public awareness and advancing health development on Pemba Island.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)