U.S. Embassy in Iraq urges citizens to leave amid regional escalation

(Xinhua) 11:18, June 12, 2026

BAGHDAD, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Embassy in Iraq on late Wednesday night issued a security alert advising U.S. citizens in the country to maintain heightened readiness and stay alert amid unfolding regional developments.

In a statement, the embassy warned that travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur on short notice due to the current regional situation.

It also reminded U.S. citizens of its "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warning, the highest level of travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department.

"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there," the embassy urged its citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had struck and destroyed 18 U.S. "important targets" in response to fresh U.S. attacks on Iran.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)