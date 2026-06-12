U.S. Embassy in Iraq urges citizens to leave amid regional escalation
BAGHDAD, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Embassy in Iraq on late Wednesday night issued a security alert advising U.S. citizens in the country to maintain heightened readiness and stay alert amid unfolding regional developments.
In a statement, the embassy warned that travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur on short notice due to the current regional situation.
It also reminded U.S. citizens of its "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warning, the highest level of travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department.
"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there," the embassy urged its citizens.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said on Thursday that it had struck and destroyed 18 U.S. "important targets" in response to fresh U.S. attacks on Iran.
Photos
Related Stories
- Iraq, Switzerland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation
- Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad bomb attack
- Sheep markets held before upcoming Eid al-Adha
- In pics: 48th session of Baghdad International Fair
- Yemen's Houthis claim joint drone attacks with Iraqi resistance against Israel
- Conflict to classroom
- Iraqi Shiite militias warn of "unlimited" retaliation if U.S. attacks Iraq or Iran
- Feature: Wushu brings Iraq, China even closer
- China urges UN team investigating IS crimes to hand over evidence to Iraq
- China supports smooth transition in UN mission's gradual withdrawal from Iraq: envoy
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.