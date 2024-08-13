Iraqi Shiite militias warn of "unlimited" retaliation if U.S. attacks Iraq or Iran
BAGHDAD, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- An umbrella group of Iraqi Shi'ite militias warned the United States on Monday of "unlimited" retaliation if it attacks Iraq or Iran.
The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee (IRCC), representing the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stated it would not be constrained by any restrictions if U.S. forces target Iraqi personnel or use Iraqi airspace to strike Iran.
This threat comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Iran and its allies pledging retaliation for the recent killings of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor in Beirut, both occurring in late July.
In response to the rising threat, Washington said it is committed to defending Israel in the event of a major conflict and is sending "more troops and military hardware to the Middle East."
The Iraqi resistance has been actively opposing the U.S. military presence in Iraq and has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. targets, including a recent rocket strike on the Ayn al-Asad Airbase in Anbar province, which houses U.S. troops.
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Wushu brings Iraq, China even closer
- China urges UN team investigating IS crimes to hand over evidence to Iraq
- China supports smooth transition in UN mission's gradual withdrawal from Iraq: envoy
- Feature: 21 years after U.S.-led invasion, Iraq strives to retrieve looted antiquities
- China envoy urges respect for Iraqi sovereignty, calls for regional stability
- Two Iraqi military bases bombed by unknown aircraft near Baghdad
- Feature: 21 years after fall of Saddam Hussein's statue, Iraqis still grapple with repercussions of U.S. invasion
- Iraq signs MoU with German, U.S. companies on associated gas utilization
- Commentary: Washington's deadliest WMD
- Feature: After 20 years, Iraqis still suffer from impact of U.S. use of banned weapons
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.