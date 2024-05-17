China envoy urges respect for Iraqi sovereignty, calls for regional stability

Xinhua) May 17, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday emphasized China's support for Iraq's governance improvements and regional cooperation efforts to maintain peace and stability.

During a UN Security Council briefing on the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Geng commended the Iraqi government's efforts to "enhance governance, promote economic reform, improve public services, create jobs, and fight corruption," which he noted have "produced remarkable results."

He stressed the importance of unity and reconciliation within Iraq. "Stronger unity among all Iraqi actors and the achievement of reconciliation for national development is in the fundamental interests of the people of Iraq," he said.

He also voiced support for ongoing engagement between Iraq's central government and the Kurdistan region to resolve longstanding issues and find sustainable solutions.

Addressing security concerns, Geng acknowledged Iraq's critical role in the global fight against terrorism and the persistent security threats it faces.

He underscored the necessity for continued international support to strengthen Iraq's counter-terrorism efforts and welcomed Iraq's initiatives towards the repatriation and resettlement of citizens from the Al-Hol camp in Syria.

Highlighting China's diplomatic stance, Geng reiterated that "China supports Iraq and regional countries in developing good neighborly and friendly relations and jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability."

He urged all parties involved to "respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq, resolve concerns through cooperation with the Iraqi government, and refrain from taking any unilateral actions that may aggravate tensions."

Geng also discussed the future of UNAMI, acknowledging its significant role since 2003 in supporting Iraq's reconstruction and development.

With Iraq's situation steadily improving, he advocated for a reassessment of UNAMI's mission. "It is high time to streamline the mission's mandate and implement a gradual drawdown," he suggested, referring to a report by an independent strategic review team which recommended that the mission's responsibilities be gradually transferred and eventually concluded.

He highlighted a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to close UNAMI's mandate by December 2025, which calls for a strategic drawdown plan.

Geng emphasized that "respecting the sovereignty of the host countries and taking on board their views are a prerequisite for the creation and mandate performance of UN political missions."

Geng also stressed the importance of addressing the issue of missing Kuwaiti personnel and property, encouraging ongoing support from the international community and the UN to help Iraq and Kuwait strengthen their cooperation and resolve related issues effectively.

