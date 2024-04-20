Home>>
Two Iraqi military bases bombed by unknown aircraft near Baghdad
(Xinhua) 15:26, April 20, 2024
BAGHDAD, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Two Iraqi military bases near Baghdad were bombed after midnight on Saturday by unknown aircraft, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua.
There are no immediate reports about casualties.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: 21 years after fall of Saddam Hussein's statue, Iraqis still grapple with repercussions of U.S. invasion
- Iraq signs MoU with German, U.S. companies on associated gas utilization
- Feature: After 20 years, Iraqis still suffer from impact of U.S. use of banned weapons
- Commentary: Washington's deadliest WMD
- 7 killed in car accident in central Iraq
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.