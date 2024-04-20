Languages

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Two Iraqi military bases bombed by unknown aircraft near Baghdad

(Xinhua) 15:26, April 20, 2024

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Two Iraqi military bases near Baghdad were bombed after midnight on Saturday by unknown aircraft, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua.

There are no immediate reports about casualties.

