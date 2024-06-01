China supports smooth transition in UN mission's gradual withdrawal from Iraq: envoy

Xinhua) 11:03, June 01, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's envoy to the United Nations on Friday voiced China's support for a structured and smooth transition in the withdrawal of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), after the Security Council adopted a draft resolution to end the mission on Dec. 31, 2025.

"As the country benefits from a steadily improving domestic situation and becomes more capable in political governance, it is time for UNAMI to be given a streamlined mandate and embark on a gradual withdrawal process," said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in an explanation after the vote.

He hoped that the UN secretary-general would swiftly prepare a transition and liquidation plan in consultation with the government of Iraq to ensure that the mission could effectively begin its work in these areas and achieve a smooth and successful conclusion.

"With regard to the issue of missing Kuwaitis and Kuwaiti property, we look forward to the secretary-general making recommendations and presenting them to the council for an appropriate follow-up mechanism as called for in the resolution," he added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)