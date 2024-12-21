Yemen's Houthis claim joint drone attacks with Iraqi resistance against Israel

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea speaks at a rally of the Houthi supporters in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 20, 2024. Yemen's Houthi group said they launched joint drone attacks with the Iraqi Resistance on Friday against "military and vital targets" in Israel. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

SANAA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said they launched joint drone attacks with the Iraqi Resistance on Friday against "military and vital targets" in Israel.

"We will respond to any Israeli-U.S. escalation against Yemen with a similar escalation and will not hesitate to target the vital facilities of the Israeli enemy as well as the military actions of the U.S. enemy," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement at a rally of the Houthi supporters in the capital Sanaa.

He said the attacks against Israel would not stop until "aggression on Gaza stops."

Israel has made no comment yet on the Houthi claim.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that Israeli forces conducted air raids on Yemen's Houthi targets, killing nine.

"The sites included ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military action," Hagari said.

