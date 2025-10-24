Iraq, Switzerland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:29, October 24, 2025

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) and Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (L) shake hands during a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct.23, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

BAGHDAD, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with a high-level Swiss delegation on Thursday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and attracting Swiss investment in major Iraqi development projects, notably the Development Road initiative.

According to a statement by his media office, al-Sudani received Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and his delegation at his office in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them across various fields.

During the meeting, al-Sudani called on Swiss companies and international financial institutions to actively participate in developmental partnerships, establish a bilateral private sector council between Iraq and Switzerland, and seize the opportunities created by Iraq's Development Road project.

The Swiss delegation members, for their part, expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government's efforts to consolidate stability and prevent the spread of regional conflicts.

In a separate statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart earlier in the day, during which Hussein highlighted potential cooperation in water resource management by leveraging Switzerland's extensive expertise in the field.

Prior to the press conference, the two foreign ministers met, during which Cassis highlighted Switzerland's desire to strengthen cooperation with Iraq in the economy, regional stability, migration, and development. Both sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and developing cooperation mechanisms that serve mutual interests while promoting security and stability in the region.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) and Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (L) attend a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct.23, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) and Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (L) shake hands in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct.23, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

