China's Hebei Province promotes tourism ties with Switzerland in Geneva

10:08, September 22, 2025 By Wang Qibing ( Xinhua

GENEVA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Tourism professionals from north China's Hebei Province and Switzerland gathered in Geneva on Friday to explore new opportunities for cooperation, highlighting Hebei as a promising destination for Swiss travelers.

The meeting, held at the Warwick Geneva Building near the city's central railway station, featured Chinese representatives inviting their Swiss counterparts to discover Hebei, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism resources.

"Hebei boasts a long history, unique geographical advantages, and abundant tourism resources," said Zhao Bing, director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. With seven airports and three ports, Hebei offers connections to more than 70 countries and regions, she noted.

Geneva now operates two direct flights to China, one to Shanghai and the other to Beijing. In November 2024, China introduced a 30-day visa-free entry policy for Swiss citizens holding ordinary passports. The policy covers business, tourism, family visits, transit, and exchange activities for stays of up to 30 days. Tourism professionals agreed that the direct flights, combined with the visa-free arrangement, have significantly facilitated travel between the two countries.

Swiss participants expressed keen interest in Hebei's tourism potential. Zhao Lei, Asia manager of Geneva Tourism, encouraged her peers to visit Hebei.

Jacqueline Roeschli, director of Fiesta Travel in Geneva, said she was considering organizing a tour to China specifically for female travelers, citing the convenience of direct flights and the visa-free policy.

Philippe Nyoundou, from Villeneuve Travel Agency in Switzerland's Vaud region, said the event inspired him to start planning a trip. "The 30-day visa-free policy makes me feel I can leave at any time. I plan to travel to China next month," he told Xinhua.

Tourism cooperation between Hebei and Switzerland has been expanding in recent years. At the 2023 International Ice and Snow Tourism Development Conference in Zhangjiakou, Hebei -- one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics -- tourism authorities from Hebei and Switzerland, together with 19 other organizations, jointly launched the "World Ice and Snow Tourism Destination Alliance." The initiative aims to develop high-quality winter tourism products while promoting green and low-carbon growth.

"Hebei's tourism sector is eager to learn from Switzerland's successful practices and welcomes Swiss travel agencies to work with their counterparts in Hebei for mutual benefit," Zhao Bing said.

