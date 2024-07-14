Artists stage Chinese martial arts performance in Bern, Switzerland
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Swiss central bank ready to bail out Credit Suisse as its shares plummet
- Chinese tourist group visits Switzerland
- Switzerland expects to expand trade with China: federal councillor
- 10-time world champion Hug eyeing multiple golds at Tokyo Paralympics in new wheelchair
- Interview: Switzerland's Jungfrau expects more Chinese tourists, says CEO of Jungfrau Railways
- Shanghai is the door to the world: Swiss businessman
- Switzerland-China ties expected to deepen: Swiss ambassador
- Xi says China, Switzerland cultivate cooperation spirit of equality, innovation and win-win
- Chinese, Swiss FMs vow to jointly keep global industrial, supply chains stable
- Switzerland declares "extraordinary situation" to fight COVID-19
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.