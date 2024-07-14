Artists stage Chinese martial arts performance in Bern, Switzerland

Xinhua) 10:36, July 14, 2024

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance at "Charm of Chinese Kung Fu 2024 CUPES Wushu World Tour" in Bern, Switzerland, July 10, 2024. The performance was delivered by China's Capital University of Physical Education and Sports. This event aims to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between China and Switzerland. (Chinese Embassy in Switzerland/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)