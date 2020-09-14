Xi says China, Switzerland cultivate cooperation spirit of equality, innovation and win-win

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Switzerland have jointly cultivated a cooperation spirit of equality, innovation and win-win over the past 70 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

In his congratulatory message sent to President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga to mark the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said the two sides have also set an example of friendly cooperation between countries that are different in social systems, development stages and sizes.

Noting that Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Xi said since the establishment of their diplomatic ties 70 years ago, the relations between the two countries have made great progress.

In the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Xi said, the two sides have helped each other, deepening the friendship between the two peoples, adding that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Switzerland relations.

He also said that he is willing to work with Sommaruga to take the anniversary of ties as an opportunity to push the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership ever forward so as to benefit the two countries and their peoples, adding that he wishes an everlasting friendship between China and Switzerland.

In her congratulatory message, Sommaruga said the exchanges between the two sides enjoy a long history, adding that over the past 70 years, the two countries have always adhered to the principle of openness and mutual respect in developing bilateral relations.

She also said that it is precisely because of the long-term close and friendly relations between the two countries that Switzerland and China can tide over the difficulties by joining hands in the face of the outbreak, adding that the Swiss government is ready to push the two countries to further deepen bilateral relations and mutual understanding.