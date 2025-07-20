China's top legislator to visit Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Switzerland, attend world parliament speakers conference

Xinhua) 11:25, July 20, 2025

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay official goodwill visits to Kyrgyzstan, Hungary and Switzerland from July 23 to 31, and attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament while in Switzerland.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will make the visits at the invitation of Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover, Presidents of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni, as well as President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)