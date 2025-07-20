Home>>
China's top legislator to visit Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Switzerland, attend world parliament speakers conference
(Xinhua) 11:25, July 20, 2025
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay official goodwill visits to Kyrgyzstan, Hungary and Switzerland from July 23 to 31, and attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament while in Switzerland.
Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will make the visits at the invitation of Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover, Presidents of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker and President of the Council of States of Switzerland Andrea Caroni, as well as President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator emphasizes high-quality advancement of people's congress work
- Zhao Leji elected chairman of China's 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee
- Senior CPC official meets Armenian guest
- Official stresses Party building in non-public enterprises
- China, U.S. high-level economic, trade meeting starts in Geneva
- Artists stage Chinese martial arts performance in Bern, Switzerland
- Swiss central bank ready to bail out Credit Suisse as its shares plummet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.