"Hello! China" culture, tourism promotion event held in Bern, Switzerland

Xinhua) 14:10, September 22, 2025

A visitor records a performance of traditional Chinese music during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People try Chinese calligraphy during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A performer performs Taiji fan during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

An artist performs traditional Chinese dance during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Artists perform traditional Chinese music during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A visitor tries Tuina massage, a traditional Chinese medicine technique, during a "Hello! China" culture and tourism promotion event in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2025. The event, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Bern, was held here on Sunday, featuring stage performances, including Taiji fan, traditional Chinese music and folk dances, as well as hands-on cultural experiences such as traditional Chinese medicine therapy, calligraphy, woodblock printing, sachets and handcrafted fans making. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

