Sheep markets held before upcoming Eid al-Adha
Livestock owners bring livestock to the market for sale before the Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
People buy sheep before the Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
People hold sheep bought at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A boy is pictured with a sheep at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A man holds a sheep in arms at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People trade a sheep at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photos
