Sheep markets held before upcoming Eid al-Adha

Xinhua) 09:01, June 05, 2025

Livestock owners bring livestock to the market for sale before the Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People buy sheep before the Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People hold sheep bought at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A boy is pictured with a sheep at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man holds a sheep in arms at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People trade a sheep at a sheep market before the upcoming Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on June 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

