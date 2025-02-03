In pics: 48th session of Baghdad International Fair

Xinhua) 11:57, February 03, 2025

People visit the 48th session of the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 2, 2025.

More than 1,000 Iraqi and foreign companies from over 20 countries and regions participated in the event, which opened on Feb. 1 and will last until Feb. 7. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

