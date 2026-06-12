Explosion leaves 7 dead, 17 injured in south China

(Xinhua) 10:23, June 12, 2026

NANNING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed and 17 others injured in an explosion in Xing'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in the early morning of Thursday, according to local authorities.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, seven of the injured were receiving treatment in Xing'an County, showing stable vital signs. The other 10 had been transferred to the city of Guilin in Guangxi, including five seriously injured and five slightly injured people, all in stable condition after treatment.

More than 300 personnel in over 50 working groups have been deployed to conduct a thorough examination of the explosion zone and surrounding areas for casualties and property damage.

Preliminary checks showed that water, gas and communications services were functioning normally. Power lines were damaged, with temporary electricity being provided and repairs underway. Building safety is being assessed, while all residents have been evacuated.

Authorities have set up 40 tents to shelter affected residents, while also arranging temporary accommodation at nearby hotels.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)