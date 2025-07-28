Home>>
Five dead in landslide in southwest China
(Xinhua) 08:36, July 28, 2025
KUNMING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Five people trapped in a landslide Sunday in southwest China's Yunnan Province have been confirmed dead, local authorities said.
Following continuous rainfall, the landslide hit a road in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in the city of Pu'er at around 10 a.m., burying a car with five people on board, the Pu'er municipal government information office said.
The five people were rescued from the rubble at about 1:40 p.m., but all of them were already dead.
More than 80 people, including firefighters, police officers, and health and emergency response personnel, joined the rescue operation with the help of five excavators.
Local authorities are checking for further risks and handling the aftermath of the disaster.
