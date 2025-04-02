Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun expresses condolences, pledges full cooperation after fatal accident involving SU7

Global Times) 14:05, April 02, 2025

A Xiaomi SU7 car is on display during Chengdu Motor Show 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 30, 2024. The Chengdu Motor Show 2024 kicked off here on Friday. Nearly 130 Chinese and foreign car companies made appearance during the motor show, with more than 1,600 vehicles on display. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Tuesday night expressed his deepest condolences after a fatal accident involving a Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle (EV), saying that the accident is still under investigation and pledging that the company will continue to cooperate with the police investigation.

"I'm deeply saddened by the accident on the night of March 29th. The lives of three young girls were lost — a heartbreaking loss for their families, friends, and for all of us. On behalf of Xiaomi, I extend my deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families," Lei said in a post on his social media account on Tuesday night.

Lei said that the company immediately set up a special task force, arrived at the scene on Sunday, and submitted all available vehicle data to the police on Monday. He noted that as the investigation is ongoing, Xiaomi has not had access to the vehicle, and many questions cannot be answered at this stage.

Lei further noted that it was no longer the time to remain silent. "I must step forward and make this clear on behalf of Xiaomi: no matter what happens, we will not shy away," he said, adding that the company will continue to fully cooperate with the police, follow up on the investigation, and do its utmost to address the concerns of the families and the public.

In responding to Lei's post on Sina Weibo, a Weibo user verified as the mother of one of the killed in the accident said that "[I] hope you will do what you say."

Also on Tuesday night, Xiaomi Automobile Co. posted a statement on its Sina Weibo account, responding to six questions regarding the accident.

Regarding a question online about why Xiaomi did not contact the family after the accident, the statement said that the company "immediately" contacted the owner after the accident and learned that the car was not driven by its owner at the time of the accident. It has also tried to meet the families on Tuesday afternoon under the guidance of police, but was still waiting for information about the meeting as of the release of the post on Tuesday night.

The company also refuted rumors that the car involved in the accident was transported back to Beijing. Regarding other questions, such as why the car caught on fire after the accident, the company mostly referred to the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, the company revealed details of a reported fatal highway accident involving one of its electric vehicles on March 29 that reportedly killed three people, according to a report from thepaper.cn.

The accident received widespread attention on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday. Many users expressed concern over the EV's safety protocols and called for a thorough investigation.

Local traffic authority in Tongling, East China's Anhui Province has started an investigation to examine the cause of the accident, according to local news portal news.chengdu.cn.

