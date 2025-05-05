Ten die in China boat capsize accident

Xinhua) 15:24, May 05, 2025

GUIYANG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The last missing person in a boat capsize incident in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been confirmed dead, according to local rescue headquarters.

All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 pm local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured.

Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday afternoon, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts. The aftermath handling of the accident is still proceeding.

