1 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash in east China city
(Xinhua) 13:07, May 03, 2025
NANJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed on Friday in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Saturday.
At around 5 p.m., the Robinson R44 II helicopter crashed from a height of about 10 meters when returning from a flight, according to the local emergency management bureau.
One person on the ground was killed, while four personnel on board were injured. The injured personnel have been hospitalized, with none currently in life-threatening condition.
An investigation into the cause of the crash, led by the Jiangsu provincial civil aviation authority, is underway.
