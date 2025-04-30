Home>>
Blast hits residential area of north China city, casualties unknown
(Xinhua) 15:42, April 30, 2025
TAIYUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An explosion occurred Wednesday morning in a residential area of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, according to local firefighters.
The blast in the Xiaodian District of Taiyuan was reported to the firefighting authorities at about 11 a.m. As of 3 p.m. fire triggered by the blast had been put out but casualties remained unknown.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fallen crane causes train collision on Shanghai metro line, services delayed
- Xiaomi releases statement on reportedly fatal accident involving SU7 EV, local traffic authority investigating the case: report
- Chinese national killed in New Zealand traffic accident
- Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun expresses condolences, pledges full cooperation after fatal accident involving SU7
- Fatal highway accident sparks smart driving safety debate on social media; expert suggests to reduce reliance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.