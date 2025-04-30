Blast hits residential area of north China city, casualties unknown

Xinhua) 15:42, April 30, 2025

TAIYUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An explosion occurred Wednesday morning in a residential area of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, according to local firefighters.

The blast in the Xiaodian District of Taiyuan was reported to the firefighting authorities at about 11 a.m. As of 3 p.m. fire triggered by the blast had been put out but casualties remained unknown.

