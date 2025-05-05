We Are China

Five trapped in mine accident in SW China

Xinhua) 15:59, May 05, 2025

KUNMING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Five people were trapped in the collapse of a dumping site of a mine, in Lufeng City, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday morning.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)