Death toll rises to 8 in north China's coal mine accident
This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Eight people have been confirmed dead, and 38 remain trapped underground after a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Friday night, local emergency management authority said Saturday.
A gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in the county at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, with 247 workers on duty underground.
As of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 201 people had been brought to the surface safely, including eight confirmed dead. Rescue efforts were still underway.
The cause of the accident is under further investigation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Profile: From classrooms to cattle pens, a teacher's 20-year mission in the mountains
- 14 types of minerals in China including rare earths rank first in the world in terms of reserves: Ministry of Natural Resources
- China reports 14 mineral reserves as world's largest
- Handicraft experiences turn into new consumer scenes in China
- View of Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, China's Shanxi
- China reports major discoveries of rare earths, fluorite and barite
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.