View of Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:33, April 10, 2026

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the twin towers at Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the colored glazed tower at Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the dagoba tower at Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the twin towers at Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the twin towers at Haihui Academy scenic area in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Situated on north China's Taihang Mountain, the Haihui Academy scenic area is famous for its twin towers. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)