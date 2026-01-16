Traditional coal hub emerges as unlikely global gateway for budget-savvy youth

Xinhua) 10:14, January 16, 2026

TAIYUAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- On a recent biting winter afternoon, the departure hall at Datong Yungang International Airport in north China's Shanxi Province was abuzz with travelers.

Xiao Dong (pseudonym), a university student from the neighboring Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, stood amid the bustling crowd, suitcase in hand and beaming with excitement about her upcoming trip to Hong Kong.

"I bought a one-way direct ticket for just 173 yuan (about 24.7 U.S. dollars). At that price, what more could you ask for?" she said. "I just grabbed my suitcase and came to Datong for the flight."

Xiao Dong is among a rising wave of young Chinese travelers who are choosing to bypass established mega aviation hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Instead, they are opting to set off from the city of Datong, as the former coal-industry stronghold is transforming into a trendy, budget-friendly launchpad for global adventures.

"LOW-FARE SANCTUARY"

Behind this transformation is a strategic push from local government to reshape the city's identity.

For decades, Datong powered China's economic takeoff with its massive coal output. However, aiming to shed its image as a polluted industrial base, the city has in recent years been pivoting toward cleaner industries, and tourism has emerged as a major pillar of its economic transition.

As part of this strategy, the city government has introduced airline subsidies to boost connectivity and attract traffic. This has effectively lowered operating costs, allowing for the highly competitive ticket prices that now attract youth from across the nation. But the move aims far beyond tourism -- with these subsidies, Datong seeks to elevate its international profile, opening vital channels for global investment and cross-border exchange.

Datong's geographic location has also worked in its favor. The city is just a two-hour high-speed train journey from Beijing, making it easily accessible for travelers from the Chinese capital and the surrounding Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Since late 2024, Datong Yungang International Airport has launched direct routes to Hong Kong and overseas destinations such as Bangkok, Ulaanbaatar, Moscow and Seoul. And for budget-conscious young people, the price difference is irresistible.

During off-peak travel periods, a round-trip ticket from Beijing to Seoul typically costs around 2,000 yuan. In contrast, flying from Datong can cost less than 500 yuan. This stark price gap has earned the city the moniker of "low-fare sanctuary" on Chinese social media.

On lifestyle app Rednote, key terms like "Datong cheap flights" have trended often, appealing to young users eager to see the world on a shoestring budget.

"The viral effect on social media was completely beyond our expectations," said Yin Xiqian, deputy general manager of the Datong airport.

Data from Shanxi's provincial border control authorities shows that the airport has become a magnet for travelers from outside the province. On its Bangkok route, for example, over 52 percent of passengers come from outside Shanxi. The demographic of its new routes is decidedly young, with over 56 percent of passengers on these routes aged between 20 and 45.

CULTURAL STOPOVER

But affordability alone does not tell the whole story. For many Gen Z travelers, the travel experience matters as much as the destination. Many are now turning a stopover in Datong into an opportunity to explore the city's rich history and cultural heritage.

Once the capital of the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534) and the eastern tip of the Silk Road in the fifth century, Datong has historically been a melting pot where diverse ethnic groups from north China mingled and Chinese civilization engaged in vibrant exchange with foreign cultures.

Today, this legacy is preserved in the city's 3,000-plus immovable cultural artifacts. Its crown jewel is the Yungang Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring over 50,000 Buddhist stone sculptures. These ancient masterpieces, which blend Chinese styles with Indian and Greek elements, stand as testimonies to an enduring spirit of openness and inclusivity.

"Last time I flew from Datong, I arrived two days before my flight just to explore the city's historical sites," said a tourist surnamed Liu from Shaanxi Province, who was flying abroad from Datong for the second time. "This time, I set aside some time specifically to try the local specialty lamb noodle soup."

For these travelers, a stopover in Datong offers a rich cultural experience before they head to destinations outside the Chinese mainland. Many now choose to enjoy the local cuisine and visit historical sites like the Yungang Grottoes before catching their flights.

Li Qiang, an official with the Datong border inspection station, noted that the occupancy rate of the Datong-Hong Kong route has hovered at around 85 percent since its launch.

"The route attracts more travelers from Hong Kong to Datong for our food and culture, creating new opportunities for business cooperation," Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)