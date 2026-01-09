China's Shanxi develops ice and snow-themed tourism

Xinhua) 09:03, January 09, 2026

Tourists take a ski lift at the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2026. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A staff member arranges ski gears at the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2026. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a panoramic view of the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A child practices snowboarding with the help of a coach (R) at the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2026. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A tourist has fun at the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2026. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows tourists skiing at the Guangwu international ski resort in Shanyin County of Shuozhou, north China's Shanxi Province. Shanyin County has been leveraging its geographical advantage to develop ice and snow-themed tourism, which is now a new driver for the local economy. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)