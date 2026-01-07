Polished inbound tourism sector sparkles brightly again

January 07, 2026

Illustration: SONG CHEN/CHINA DAILY

Snow fell softly on the upturned eaves of the ancient Yingxian Wooden Pagoda in northern Shanxi province in mid-December, as Jiang Huijun stood still, momentarily forgetting the cold.

Jiang, president of Singapore-based Jun-Air Travel and a veteran provider of special travel experiences for inbound tourists, was visiting the province for the first time.

"Very clean. Very quiet. Very ethereal. Very alive," she said of the tranquil scene before her eyes.

For someone who has led travelers across the grasslands of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the snow-covered plateaus of the Xizang autonomous region, and the ancient towns of Yunnan province, the moment came as a surprise.

"It felt like stepping into a living painting," she said.

However, Jiang's winter trip to Shanxi was more than a personal experience. "I was on something of a scouting mission," she said.

For over two decades, Jiang has been introducing Southeast Asian travelers to China's numerous attractions.

In the late 2000s, she packaged Hainan Island as a luxury "Golf and Spa" destination for the Singaporean market, back when travel required an inconvenient transfer in Hong Kong. Now, her eyes are set on discovering fresh Chinese travel gems.

"Shanxi is a revelation," she said, referring to the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda, which is the world's oldest and tallest surviving multi-story wooden structure.

"One glance, and you understand you're witnessing a masterpiece of human ingenuity."

Her itinerary also included the awe-inspiring Yungang Grottoes, with more than 50,000 Buddhist statues carved into the sandstone cliffs, and the stunning Xuankong (Hanging) Temple of Hengshan Mountain, an architectural marvel clinging to a precipice.

Jiang said she's not easily impressed, but Shanxi's blend of rich history and quiet beauty struck a chord with her.

"It has several UNESCO World Heritage sites and over a dozen 5A-rated scenic areas. This is exactly what the new generation of travelers, especially from Singapore and Southeast Asia, is seeking — depth, culture, authentic artistry," she said.

Her company has brought around 10,000 Singaporean tourists to China annually over the past three years. Her new mission is to package Shanxi's "sleeping cultural gems" for a market hungry for meaningful experiences beyond mainstream destinations.

Jiang's confidence in Shanxi's appeal to her clientele is a microcosm of a much larger rejuvenation of China's inbound tourism sector in 2025.

This revival has been propelled by a multipronged policy strategy designed to lift decades-old barriers to entry.

The most significant impact has come from the expansion of visa-free access.

China added 11 countries — including Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are major sources of tourists — to its visa-free policy list in 2025. The citizens of 48 nations can now enjoy 30-day visa-free stays for business or tourism, Gu Hui, minister counselor of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the 2025 China International Travel Mart in Haikou, Hainan province, in late December.

The visa-free policy has been extended to Dec 31, 2026, providing long-term certainty for travelers and tour operators. China also has mutual visa-exemption agreements with 29 countries, with recent additions including Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

China 'travel fever'

Gu said "China travel fever" has been gathering remarkable momentum, paralleled by a surge in "shopping in China".

The interplay of ancient Eastern civilization and avant-garde urban districts, and the blend of traditional street life and cutting-edge technology, have impressed overseas visitors, he said. He also attributed the tourism success to China's openness and the welcoming nature of its people.

In addition, easier digital access to services and payments has smoothed the path for inbound visitors.

Frustrations with mobile payments and language barriers, which are often cited as travel hurdles, are being actively addressed.

The Nihao China app developed by UnionPay and the HiChina platform by the internet technology company Travelsky Mobile Technology offer one-stop, English-friendly solutions for payments, transportation, ticketing, navigation and instant translation.

China Eastern Airlines has launched integrated air-rail booking services, allowing travelers to combine flight and high-speed train tickets.

These efforts signify a strategic shift from hoping tourists adapt to China's digital ecosystem, to actively adapting that ecosystem for global visitors, experts said.

China's civil aviation sector has been working closely with partners across the industry to advance the integration of air transport, culture, and tourism, said Shang Kejia, deputy director-general of the Department of Air Transport of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

"The goal is to offer global travelers a China journey that is widely connected, smoothly facilitated, and seamlessly integrated," Shang said.

In 2025, international passenger flights reached over 7,000 per week, approximately 93 percent of prepandemic 2019 levels and close to a 20 percent year-on-year increase, Shang shared.

The network now reaches 83 countries, nine more than in 2019, with new routes to Argentina, Morocco, Seychelles, Vanuatu and Malta.

Chinese airlines are actively exploring services to Iceland, Chile, and Eastern European nations, Shang said.

Policy measures support new routes with high inbound tourist potential. This includes about 100 chartered flights connecting Seoul in South Korea to destinations like Zhangjiajie, Hunan province; Huangshan, Anhui province; and Taiyuan in Shanxi.

Hey, big spenders

The tangible benefits of these policy incentives are already being seen at the cash register, particularly in China's premier shopping destination.

In Hainan, the recently upgraded offshore duty-free policy is yielding measurable gains.

Hou Xiaofei, marketing director of Global Premium Duty Free Plaza, run by Hainan Development Holdings, confirmed a 3 to 5 percent increase in international shopper traffic following the policy's implementation in November.

"The synergy between the duty-free policy, the visa-free scheme, restored flight routes, and a packed calendar of international events is creating a powerful catalyst for visitor growth," Hou noted.

The 40,000-square-meter plaza complex in downtown Haikou has expanded its offerings to include drones and tech gadgets alongside luxury goods, directly catering to the evolving tastes of international travelers.

Wang Bo, assistant general manager of China International Travel Service, likes to share a telling shopping anecdote with his colleagues.

"I accompanied an elderly foreign tourist to the China World Mall in Beijing. He ended up buying five drones," Wang said.

"The store assistant helped him register and activate each one on the spot. He turned to me and said,'Now this is the China experience I was looking for.'"

Wang said it is one of many such incidents he has witnessed that highlight a shift in tourists' consumption patterns.

"Before, tourists bought miniature Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an (Shaanxi province) or seal stamps in Beijing. Now, they are after drones, Xiaomi phones, Huawei gadgets. They love the instant tax refund service," Wang noted.

The inbound business of China International Travel Service saw year-on-year growth of over 50 percent in 2025, Wang said. "Overall, we've recovered to about 70 to 80 percent of 2019's inbound tourist volume. The trend is positive," he said.

New experiences

The robust recovery in visitor numbers has also prompted iconic travel destinations to reinvent themselves to offer more immersive, diverse, and digitally savvy experiences.

In the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing's Yanqing district, inbound visitor numbers surged past 500,000 in 2025, a 33.29 percent year-on-year jump and a decade high, the Badaling Culture and Tourism Group reported.

"We are transforming from a static monument into a living cultural salon," said Yue Junfang, deputy general manager of the Badaling group.

The Great Wall now offers dawn and night tourism experiences, providing new perspectives on the ancient structure.

Innovations such as NFC smart tickets, which enable tap-and-go entry, an artificial intelligence guide, augmented reality interactivity along with immersive role-playing activities, blend heritage with modern technology, Yue said.

She attributed the rise of inbound visitors to the improved access to attractions and venues.

"Throughout the Great Wall" mini-program allows ticket purchases with foreign passports, supports global payment platforms like Apple Pay, and streamlines entry.

On-site, dedicated green channels, comprehensive multilingual signage, and upgraded facilities are designed with the foreign guest in mind, she said.

Major events in 2025 included an android ascent of the Great Wall and cultural pop-ups featuring Ugandan coffee and Peruvian dance, ensuring the Great Wall provided dynamic cultural experiences for visitors.

Badaling's reinvention proves China's traditional attractions can resonate with today's global traveler, and that the country's appeal isn't confined to its past.

A fresh cultural wave is also drawing a new generation of inbound visitors to Pop Land, an immersive theme park run by pop culture giant Pop Mart in Beijing's Chaoyang district.

Since opening in 2023, the park has become a contemporary creative hub.

"Over half our visitors are from non-family groups," said Sun Ning, the park's brand communications director, adding that inbound travelers make up a significant share.

This illustrates the cross-generational and cross-border pull of original Chinese IPs like the playful Labubu doll, Sun said.

The visitor experience at the park is built on sensory engagement featuring live character performances, exclusive themed merchandise, and IP-inspired afternoon teas.

"Our goal is to establish a richer IP ecosystem and deliver the ultimate trendy entertainment experience," Sun added.

Sustainable path

Despite the strong recovery in inbound tourism, Wang from China International Travel Service said there is a pressing need to address a shortage of skilled, multilingual tour guides.

"The most urgent issue is a generational gap in our talent pipeline," Wang noted.

"The guides leading groups today are largely from my generation. We have a severe shortage of younger professionals, especially those who can articulate the depth of China's heritage in fluent English or other languages."

Some measures are already being taken to address the challenge.

Wang's travel agency and other industry players have launched tour guide competitions and training initiatives.

"These efforts aim to both attract new talent and underscore that the nurturing of this profession is vital for sustaining our tourism growth," Wang said.

Tour guides are an essential link who can bring China's stories to life for overseas visitors, he said.

As Jiang plans her marketing campaign for Shanxi, she remains keenly aware of the practical challenges ahead.

"The attractions in Shanxi are somewhat dispersed, like scattered pearls," she said.

She suggested that cultural and tourism authorities "thread these pearls into a necklace" to create a more cohesive travel experience for inbound travelers.

Jiang also emphasized the importance of year-round tourism promotion.

Though Singapore's population is modest, its outbound travel spending is robust, she said.

"China has become the top destination for many Singaporeans,"Jiang said, adding that interest in Chinese culture is growing among the country's younger generations.

"When I return to Singapore, I will repackage Shanxi for our current client base — Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z," she said with enthusiasm.

"I want to encourage those who have already visited China to see it anew, and to inspire those who haven't yet considered it to start dreaming of doing it."

