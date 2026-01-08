Southwest China peaks become winter magnet for Southeast Asian tourists

KUNMING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Dawn had barely broken over Hekou Port on the China-Vietnam border on New Year's Day when long lines of Vietnamese tourists, luggage in hand, were already waiting eagerly to cross, their sights set on a winter escape.

On Jan. 1 alone, more than 3,000 travelers from Vietnam entered China via Hekou in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Many then boarded high-speed trains bound for Jiaozi Snow Mountain in Kunming, the provincial capital, eager to experience snow -- a rarity in their tropical homeland.

"It rarely snows in Vietnam. With the New Year holiday, many Vietnamese are eager to see snow in China," Vietnamese tour guide Nong Thuy Duong said, adding that China's snow-capped mountains have become a trending topic on Southeast Asian social media.

Since the start of this year, high-altitude scenic spots across Yunnan, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces in southwest China have seen a surge in inbound tourists from Southeast Asian countries.

Traditionally overshadowed by the frozen north, southwest China is now carving out its own niche in the nation's booming winter tourism market, thanks to its abundant snow-capped mountains, unique ethnic cultures and geographical proximity to Southeast Asia.

According to a report released last year by China's General Administration of Sport, the country's ice-and-snow economy has experienced leapfrog growth in recent years. The sector's scale expanded from 364.7 billion yuan (about 52 billion U.S. dollars) in 2016 to 980 billion yuan in 2024, with an average annual growth rate exceeding 21 percent.

Against this backdrop, southwest China is further leveraging its unique location and enhanced transport networks to attract Southeast Asian tourists. The efficient operation of the China-Laos Railway, the increasing density of air routes between the region and Southeast Asia, and China's optimized visa-free transit policies have collectively reduced travel barriers for these visitors.

To meet growing demand, scenic areas across the region are upgrading their offerings. The Potatso National Park in Yunnan's Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has launched an immersive snow-play zone this winter, featuring interactive activities such as sledding and dedicated child-friendly areas where families can dig, build and play in the snow.

"The ice-and-snow experience continues to draw strong interest from Southeast Asian visitors, with our annual visitor growth averaging around 30 percent," said Wang Lijun, an executive with a local tourism development company.

For many visitors, a visit to southwest China marks their first encounter with snow.

"We rarely see snow in Malaysia, so this is truly new and exciting for us. The activities are designed for all ages, and the kids are having a great time," a Malaysian tourist, who traveled to Potatso with his family, told Xinhua.

"This is my first time seeing snow. It feels very special and fun," said another tourist from Singapore. "Trying sledding and other snow activities was both novel and thrilling."

In neighboring Sichuan Province, high-altitude snow tourism is also gaining traction. Wawu Mountain, with its snow-dusted forests framed by towering, snow-capped peaks, has become a rising star among Thai social media users.

To enhance the experience for international visitors, local authorities are rolling out targeted service upgrades. Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, in the provincial capital, has established a dedicated payment assistance center for inbound travelers, and the city has introduced direct acceptance of foreign bank cards on public transit. Major tourist sites across the province now feature AI-powered multilingual translation screens and on-site currency exchange kiosks, ensuring a seamless and stress-free journey.

